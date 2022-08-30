SC to consider pleas on 10% EWS quota in job, education

Supreme Court to consider pleas on 10% EWS quota in job, education

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 30 2022, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2022, 11:31 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

A Supreme Court Constitution bench has decided to consider the validity of 10 per cent EWS quota in job and education, along with a question if Muslims can be treated as socially and educationally backward for giving reservation.

The apex court to start hearing the matter from September 13.

 

More to follow...

 

Supreme Court
India News

