Supreme Court to consider pleas on 10% EWS quota in job, education

A Supreme Court Constitution bench has decided to consider the validity of 10 per cent EWS quota in job and education, along with a question if Muslims can be treated as socially and educationally backward for giving reservation.
The apex court to start hearing the matter from September 13.
More to follow...
