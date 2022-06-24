Supreme Court to deliver verdict on plea against clean chit to Narendra Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots

The Supreme Court is to set deliver its judgement on Friday on a plea by Zakia Jafri against clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others in 2002 Gujarat riots during his tenure as Chief Minister.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Meheshwari and C T Ravikumar would pronounce the judgement at 10.30 am.

The hearing in the matter was concluded and the judgement was reserved on December 9, 2021.

Zakia Jafri, the wife of slain Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, had blamed Modi and others for the 2002 Gulburg Housing Society riot case of Ahmedabad. The SIT, however, had given a clean chit to the then Gujarat Chief Minister.