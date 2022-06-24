Gujarat riots: SC verdict on Zakia Jafri plea today

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on plea against clean chit to Narendra Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots

The hearing in the matter was concluded and the judgement was reserved on December 9, 2021

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 24 2022, 10:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 10:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court is to set deliver its judgement on Friday on a plea by Zakia Jafri against clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others in 2002 Gujarat riots during his tenure as Chief Minister.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Meheshwari and C T Ravikumar would pronounce the judgement at 10.30 am.

The hearing in the matter was concluded and the judgement was reserved on December 9, 2021.

Zakia Jafri, the wife of slain Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, had blamed Modi and others for the 2002 Gulburg Housing Society riot case of Ahmedabad. The SIT, however, had given a clean chit to the then Gujarat Chief Minister.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Delhi
Zakia Jafri
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

 