Supreme Court to hear batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 on July 11

SC to hear PILs against Article 370 removal on July 11

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 03 2023, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 18:28 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on July 11 will hear a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs).

A five-judge bench will hear the matter.

More to follow...

Supreme Court
Jammu and Kashmir
Article 370
India News

