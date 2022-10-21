SC to hear Navlakha's house arrest plea on Nov 9

Supreme Court to hear Gautam Navlakha's plea seeking house arrest on November 9

Navlakha is lodged in Taloja jail near Mumbai

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 21 2022, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 18:48 ist
Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear on November 9 the plea of jailed activist Gautam Navlakha that he be placed under house arrest instead of judicial custody in the Elgar Parishad case.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy deferred the matter after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta apprised it that he is being treated in Mumbai's Jaslok hospital.

"Parties are granted liberty to inspect the medical reports by Jaslok hospital," the bench said.

The top court on September 29 had directed the Taloja jail superintendent to immediately shift Navlakha, jailed in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, to Mumbai's Jaslok hospital for treatment.

It had said receiving medical treatment is a fundamental right of a prisoner.

The 70-year-old activist has appealed to the apex court against the April 26 order of the Bombay High Court dismissing his plea for house arrest over apprehensions of lack of adequate medical and other basic facilities in Taloja jail near Mumbai where he is lodged.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gautam Navlakha
Supreme Court
India News

What's Brewing

Elephants crush man to death after villagers kill calf

Elephants crush man to death after villagers kill calf

Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’ named best Indian film

Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’ named best Indian film

10 things about Indian-origin UK PM contender Sunak

10 things about Indian-origin UK PM contender Sunak

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

 