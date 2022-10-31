SC to hear petitions challenging CAA on December 6

Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging CAA on December 6

Supreme Court grants two weeks to Assam and Tripura to file their responses

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 31 2022, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 11:49 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday posted for December 6 the hearing of petitions challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The apex court granted two weeks to Assam and Tripura to file their responses.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court
CAA
India News
Tripura
Assam

What's Brewing

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Arunachal to get Northeast's first fish museum

Arunachal to get Northeast's first fish museum

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

Deadliest bridge collapses of the past 20 years

Deadliest bridge collapses of the past 20 years

Kantara and the mystical right-left divide

Kantara and the mystical right-left divide

Got Deepavali gifts? Know their tax implications

Got Deepavali gifts? Know their tax implications

DH Toon | Kangana hints at joining politics

DH Toon | Kangana hints at joining politics

India lost 154 tigers between 2017-21 to poaching

India lost 154 tigers between 2017-21 to poaching

 