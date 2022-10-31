Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging CAA on December 6

The Supreme Court on Monday posted for December 6 the hearing of petitions challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
The apex court granted two weeks to Assam and Tripura to file their responses.
More to follow...
