Supreme Court to hear plea against arrested ministers after CJI's call

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that a plea for a direction to sack arrested ministers of Maharashtra and Delhi Nawab Malik and Satyendar Jain respectively, would be considered for hearing only after a call by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.

Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay mentioned the plea for urgent listing before a vacation bench of Justices C T Ravikumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

The bench, however, asked him, “did you make a mention (the plea) before the registrar?..... Everyday we are saying - please make a mention before the registrar and even then, if it is not posted, mention it before us”.

Upadhyay submitted that there is “serious violation” of Article 14, equality before law, of the Constitution.

He said that the Maharashtra cabinet minister is in judicial custody for four months while the Delhi cabinet minister was also in judicial custody for nearly 30 days. “Unfortunately, these ministers are public servants. There is a serious violation of Article 14,” Upadhyay said.

The bench told Upadhyay that he should mention the plea before the registrar and most probably it will be posted next week.

“Such matters will be posted before the Chief Justice first, then only it will be listed,” the bench said.