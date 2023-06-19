WB rural polls: SC hearing against HC order tomorrow

Supreme Court to hear plea against deployment of central forces in West Bengal panchayat polls on June 19

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 19 2023, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 11:22 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list on June 20 a plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's order regarding the deployment of central forces in the panchayat election in West Bengal.

More details are awaited. 

Supreme Court
West Bengal
India News
calcutta high court

