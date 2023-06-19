Supreme Court to hear plea against deployment of central forces in West Bengal panchayat polls on June 19

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list on June 20 a plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's order regarding the deployment of central forces in the panchayat election in West Bengal.
More details are awaited.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ancient Amazon charcoal, carbon market's next big thing
North India endures a heat wave, and a wave of deaths
Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary
Jallikattu and animal rights
Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga
'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September
Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi