Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Bihar's caste-based census on Jan 13

The Supreme Court has decided to hear a petition challenging the Bihar government's notification for conducting the caste-based census in the state on Friday, January 13.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier said that the caste-based enumeration exercise could be beneficial for all.
Terming the caste-based census that began in Bihar on Saturday as a 'historic' step, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had also said the exercise will provide scientific data for carrying out welfare schemes for weaker sections of the society.
More to follow...
