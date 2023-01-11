Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Bihar's caste-based census on Jan 13

The Supreme Court has decided to hear a petition challenging the Bihar government's notification for conducting the caste-based census in the state on Friday, January 13.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier said that the caste-based enumeration exercise could be beneficial for all.

Terming the caste-based census that began in Bihar on Saturday as a 'historic' step, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had also said the exercise will provide scientific data for carrying out welfare schemes for weaker sections of the society.

More to follow...