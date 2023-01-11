SC to hear plea against Bihar's caste census on Jan 13

Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Bihar's caste-based census on Jan 13

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier said that the caste-based enumeration exercise could be beneficial for all

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 11 2023, 11:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 11:16 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court has decided to hear a petition challenging the Bihar government's notification for conducting the caste-based census in the state on Friday, January 13. 

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier said that the caste-based enumeration exercise could be beneficial for all.  

Terming the caste-based census that began in Bihar on Saturday as a 'historic' step, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had also said the exercise will provide scientific data for carrying out welfare schemes for weaker sections of the society.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Bihar
Caste
Census
India News
Nitish Kumar

What's Brewing

A-list glamour returns to Globes red carpet

A-list glamour returns to Globes red carpet

Story of B’luru startups after their Shark Tank  win

Story of B’luru startups after their Shark Tank  win

Extreme weather caused $165 billion damage in US in '22

Extreme weather caused $165 billion damage in US in '22

A new airline - Fly91 - bets on regional connectivity

A new airline - Fly91 - bets on regional connectivity

Covid spike in rural China ahead of New Year migration

Covid spike in rural China ahead of New Year migration

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

 