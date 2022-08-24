Supreme Court to hear plea in Bilkis Bano, Pegasus cases on August 25

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a joint petition filed by former MP Subhashini Ali, journalist Revati Laul and Prof Roop Rekha Verma challenging the Gujarat government’s decision to grant remission to 11 convicts for killing 14 persons and sexually assaulting pregnant Bilkis Bano during the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

A three-judge bench presided over by the CJI N V Ramana and also comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath, will take up the plea for a direction to the Gujarat government to consider cancelling the remission granted to 11 convicts.

Besides, the bench led by CJI would also take up the batch of petitions for probe into the Pegasus snooping case ---related to use of Israeli spyware -- wherein a court-appointed panel headed by former judge Justice R V Raveendran has filed a report.

The CJI-led bench would also pronounce orders in an inquiry ordered by it into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab in January. On a PIL by NGO 'Lawyers Voice', the court had appointed former top court judge, Justice Indu Malhotra as head of an enquiry panel to avoid any human error, negligence or any willful omission or commission which may expose the safety and security of the Executive Head of the nation while he is traveling in a particular state.