Supreme Court to hear plea of conman Sukhesh Chandrashekar, wife to shift from Tihar jail

The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider on Monday a plea by alleged conman from Bengaluru Sukesh Chandrashekhar, lodged in Tihar jail here to shift him and his spouse to a prison outside Delhi, in view of alleged threat to their lives.

Following the order by the top court, the Union government is supposed to apprise it about the name of the jail where the couple could be shifted.

Taking up his plea on Friday, a bench of Justices A S Bopanna and Vikram Nath had said, "In the facts and circumstances, without entering into the rival contentions, it would be appropriate to transfer the petitioners to some other jail so to allay the apprehension of all concerned."

The court had then fixed the matter for consideration on Monday enable the Centre to take a decision on appropriate jail where they can be transferred.

The jailed couple's counsel had said that since many prison officials are under arrest for taking ‘protection money’ from him, the jailed couple is facing threats from other officials. The court was requested to shift the couple to any prison of its choice.

The counsel said the accused were willing to be shifted even to the Andaman jail.

The 32-year-old is in jail after his arrest last year in a case of alleged cheating and extorting money from some prominent people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

The accused used the name of the retired judge of this court to get some favour. He forged passes of MPs and car registration numbers and there are a large number of cases against him and the bail was not granted by this court, one of the probe agencies had said.

A number of Bollywood actresses and models have also been questioned in this 2021 case by the ED for their alleged links to Chandrashekhar.

The ED, in April this year, had placed Chandrashekhar under arrest in the 2017 case of bribery of the Election Commission allegedly involving former AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran and others.