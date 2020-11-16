SC to hear plea seeking removal of AP CM today

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking removal of Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy today

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 16 2020, 08:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 08:55 ist
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganomohan Reddy. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court will today hear a plea seeking the removal of Jaganmohan Reddy from the post of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister over remarks against the second senior-most judge of the apex court, Justice N V Ramana.

A bench of the court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, will hear the public interest litigation that also sought an explanation from Reddy for writing a letter to Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde making allegations against Justice N V Ramana.

 

