Supreme Court to hear plea seeking removal of Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy today

The Supreme Court will today hear a plea seeking the removal of Jaganmohan Reddy from the post of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister over remarks against the second senior-most judge of the apex court, Justice N V Ramana.
A bench of the court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, will hear the public interest litigation that also sought an explanation from Reddy for writing a letter to Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde making allegations against Justice N V Ramana.
