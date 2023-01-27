SC to list for hearing plea on MCD Mayor poll on Feb 3

Supreme Court to list for hearing petition on MCD mayoral election on February 3

The mayoral election in the national capital was stalled on Tuesday for the second time this month

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 27 2023, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 15:49 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list for hearing on February 3 a plea of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi seeking directions to ensure mayoral election in Delhi in a time-bound manner.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of the lawyer on early holding of the mayoral poll for MCD.

“It will be listed on February 3,” the CJI said.

The mayoral election in the national capital was stalled on Tuesday for the second time this month as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned indefinitely by the lieutenant governor-appointed presiding officer, following a ruckus created by some councillors.

Supreme Court
Aam Aadmi Party
India News
D Y Chandrachud
MCD polls
Delhi
Indian Politics

