Supreme Court to pass order on June 3 on plea alleging illegal constructions at Jagannath temple

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order for June 3 on a plea alleging illegal construction and excavation at the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri by the Odisha government.

Senior advocate Mahalakshmi Pavani, representing Ardhendu Kumar Das and others, contended before a vacation bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Hima Kohli that no construction can be carried out in the prohibited area at the temple.

She submitted that the state government got NOC from the National Monuments Authority (NMA) and carried out the construction, even though only the director of archaeology either at central or state level could grant a valid certificate for it. She claimed irreparable damage has been caused to the heritage site.

Advocate General for Odisha, Ashok Kumar Parija, for his part, submitted that NMA is the authority under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act for taking the permission for such a project meant for creating amenities for pilgrims and devotees.

He claimed the director, of culture at the state level is the competent authority, which gave the permission for it.

Parija also said that the government planned to provide amenities and beautification of the temple. He further claimed renovation of an existing structure or building or maintenance and cleaning of drains and similar conveniences, and maintenance of works meant for providing supply of water for the public do not fall under the ambit of construction.

He also said everyday, 60,000 people visited the temple and there is a need to have toilets.

Another counsel submitted that there was a need to provide amenities as during the annual Rath Yatra, around 15-20 lakh people visit the temple, and there have been instances of stampedes in the past.

After hearing detailed arguments in the matter, the top court said it will pronounce the order on Friday.

The petitioners, claiming themselves to be devotees, challenged validity of the High Court's order of May 9 declining to intervene into their plea against "unauthorised and illegal" constructions in the prohibited area of the temple, resulting in "desecration" and "downright destruction" of the archaeological remains of the heritage site in violation of Article 49 of the Constitution and the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958 and rules of 1959 and AMASR (Amendment) Act, 2010.