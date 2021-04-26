Supreme Court to prepone summer vacations to May 7 in view of Covid-19

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to prepone summer vacations to May 7 and re-opening of the top court to June 28 tentatively, after a meeting with Bar leaders, in view of explosion of Covid-19 cases here.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana also agreed to a demand for giving space to establish medical facilities for at least 60 beds, RT-PCR test, vaccination for lawyers.

Read | India reports world's largest daily rise with 3.52 lakh Covid-19 cases, 2,812 deaths

"An emergent meeting was held by the Chief Justice of India with the representatives of Bar Council of India, SC Bar Association and SC Advocates-on-Record Association this afternoon and after detailed discussions it was concluded that the summer vacations will be preponed to May 7 and accordingly reopening to June 28 tentatively," Secretary, SCAORA Joseph Aristotle said.

According to the Supreme Court calendar, summer vacations were proposed from May 14 to June 30.

In a letter to the CJI and other judges, the SC Bar Association has asked the top court to prepone the summer vacations from proposed May 14, and curtail it by one week, in view of grim situation of Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi and the extension of lockdown for another week.

It also asked the top court to approve temporary conversion of advocates chamber block in the additional Supreme Court complex for use as Covid care centre or field hospital, as the top was functioning online.