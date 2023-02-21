Supreme Court to use Artificial Intelligence to live transcribe proceedings on experimental basis

SC to use AI to live transcribe hearings on pilot basis

  Feb 21 2023
  updated: Feb 21 2023
The Supreme Court will be using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing technology for live transcription of its hearings. Credit: Reuters File Photo

In a first, the Supreme Court will be using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing technology for live transcription of its hearings on an experimental basis, starting Tuesday.

The live transcription has been launched in the courtroom of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.

The Constitution bench proceedings will be transcribed from Tuesday and handed to lawyers for vetting, prior to uploading on the Supreme Court website.

Also Read | Technology not for pandemic alone, says Supreme Court to HCs

This will be on an experimental basis for a day or two to iron out creases in transcription before becoming a norm, the CJI said.

“Do you see the screen? We're just trying to explore the possibilities of live transcript. Then we will have a permanent record of arguments. Law colleges can analyse,” the bench headed by the CJI said as the Constitution bench hearing commenced.

The CJI-headed Constitution bench is currently hearing a case related to the 2022 power struggle between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra.

