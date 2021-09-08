SC upholds govt's decision to extend ED Director's term

Supreme Court upholds Centre's decision to extend ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's term

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 08 2021, 10:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 10:58 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Central government's decision to retrospectively extend the tenure of Sanjay Kumar Mishra as the Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The apex court said no further extension be granted to Mishra.

More to follow...

