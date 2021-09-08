Supreme Court upholds Centre's decision to extend ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's term

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Central government's decision to retrospectively extend the tenure of Sanjay Kumar Mishra as the Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The apex court said no further extension be granted to Mishra.

#SupremeCourt rejects a plea by NGO Common Cause against extension granted to @dir_ed director Sanjay Kumar Mishra as his extended term is coming to end in Nov, 2021 It says extension should be granted only in rare and exceptional cases.@DeccanHerald — AshishTripathi (@Ashtripathi13) September 8, 2021

