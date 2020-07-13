Supreme Court upholds rights of Travancore royal family in administration of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Supreme Court on Monday upheld the rights of the Travancore royal family in the administration of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The decision subverts the 2011 judgment of Kerala High Court in which the court ruled that the state government should take over the control of the temple from a trust headed by the royal family.



