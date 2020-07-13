Travancore family's Padmanabhaswamy admin rights upheld

Supreme Court upholds rights of Travancore royal family in administration of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 13 2020, 11:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 11:13 ist

Supreme Court on Monday upheld the rights of the Travancore royal family in the administration of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The decision subverts the 2011 judgment of Kerala High Court in which the court ruled that the state government should take over the control of the temple from a trust headed by the royal family.
 

More to follow...

 

Supreme Court
Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram

