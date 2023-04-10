Supreme Court upholds validity of Agnipath Scheme

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed two pleas challenging the Delhi High Court verdict upholding Centre's Agnipath scheme.

The High Court had, on February 27, said the Agnipath scheme was formulated in the national interest, with a laudable objective of maintaining national security.

The court had dismissed a batch of petitions assailing the validity of the scheme while terming it a "well-thought" policy decision of the Centre.

Besides the pleas challenging the Agnipath scheme, the High Court had also rejected a bunch of petitions relating to the recruitment process in the armed forces under certain previous advertisements while clarifying that such candidates do not have a right to seek recruitment.

Dismissing the pleas relating to the previous advertisements, the High Court had said the Agnipath scheme is in "public interest".

(With inputs from PTI)

