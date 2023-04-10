Supreme Court upholds validity of Agnipath Scheme

Supreme Court upholds validity of Agnipath Scheme

The High Court had, on February 27, said the Agnipath scheme was formulated in the national interest

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 10 2023, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 12:34 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed two pleas challenging the Delhi High Court verdict upholding Centre's Agnipath scheme. 

The High Court had, on February 27, said the Agnipath scheme was formulated in the national interest, with a laudable objective of maintaining national security.

The court had dismissed a batch of petitions assailing the validity of the scheme while terming it a "well-thought" policy decision of the Centre.

Besides the pleas challenging the Agnipath scheme, the High Court had also rejected a bunch of petitions relating to the recruitment process in the armed forces under certain previous advertisements while clarifying that such candidates do not have a right to seek recruitment.

Dismissing the pleas relating to the previous advertisements, the High Court had said the Agnipath scheme is in "public interest".

(With inputs from PTI)

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Agnipath Scheme
Supreme Court
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Coordination a must for glacier research

Coordination a must for glacier research

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

 