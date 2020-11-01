Surat sweet shop makes glittery gold ghari worth Rs 9,000/kg ahead of festival

Giving the Midas touch to Gujarati sweet ghari, a sweet shop in Surat has launched gold ghari ahead of the Chandi Padvo festival.
The 24-carat gold-coated sweet is a luxurious version of the Surti Ghari that is made of milk, ghee, sugar and chickpea flour filled with sweet stuffing.
Gujarat: Ahead of Chandi Padvo, a festival falling a day after Sharad Poornima, a sweet shop in Surat has launched 'Gold Ghari' -a different version of ghari, a sweet dish from Surat. Shop owner says, "It is available at Rs 9000/kg. Normal ghari is available at Rs 660-820 per kg" pic.twitter.com/7jkXVfCls2
— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020
The owner of the sweet shop said, “We have launched ‘gold ghari’ this year. It is healthy. Gold is considered a beneficial metal in Ayurveda.”
The sweet was launched recently and is priced at Rs 9,000 per kg. Traditional ghari is available at Rs 660-820 per kg.
“Demand has been a little below expectation as the market is sluggish. We hope it will get a good response in the coming days,” the owner added.
