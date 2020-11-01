Craving sweet? This shop makes ghari for Rs 9,000/kg

Surat sweet shop makes glittery gold ghari worth Rs 9,000/kg ahead of festival

The ghari is priced at Rs 9,000

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 01 2020, 11:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 13:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Giving the Midas touch to Gujarati sweet ghari, a sweet shop in Surat has launched gold ghari ahead of the Chandi Padvo festival.

The 24-carat gold-coated sweet is a luxurious version of the Surti Ghari that is made of milk, ghee, sugar and chickpea flour filled with sweet stuffing. 

The owner of the sweet shop said, “We have launched ‘gold ghari’ this year. It is healthy. Gold is considered a beneficial metal in Ayurveda.”

The sweet was launched recently and is priced at Rs 9,000 per kg. Traditional ghari is available at Rs 660-820 per kg.

“Demand has been a little below expectation as the market is sluggish. We hope it will get a good response in the coming days,” the owner added. 

 

Gujarat
Surat
Sweets

