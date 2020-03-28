Suresh Raina donates Rs 52 lakh for fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Raina donates Rs 52 lakh for fight against COVID-19

Raina's contribution is biggest from any Indian sportspersons across disciplines. AFP/File photo

Former India batsman Suresh Raina on Saturday donated Rs 52 lakh to the country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic and urged others also to contribute in these times of health crisis.

Raina's contribution is biggest from any Indian sportspersons across disciplines.

"It's time we all do our bit to help defeat COVID19. I'm pledging Rs 52 lakh for the fight against Corona (Rs 31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund & Rs 21 lakh to the UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund). Please do your bit too. Jai Hind," Raina tweeted.

The 33-year-old left-handed batsman has played for India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 Twenty20 Internationals between 2005 and 2018. He is currently with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar on Friday donated Rs 50 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed 21 Indian lives and more than 28,000 deaths globally.

