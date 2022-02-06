Suresh Raina's father passes away after prolonged illness

Suresh Raina's father passes away

  • Feb 06 2022, 18:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 18:31 ist
Suresh Raina. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina's father, Trilokchand Raina, passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness.

Trilokchand, who was a military officer, breathed his last at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Raina's former India and Chennai Super Kings teammate Harbhajan Singh expressed his sorrow at the passing of Raina's father.

"Very sad to hear Suresh Raina's father @ImRaina RIP uncle ji," wrote Harbhajan on Twitter.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir also condoled the demise.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of @ImRaina's father. May God gives strength to the family &amp; loved ones," tweeted Gambhir.

The 35-year old Raina who represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s, hasn't played any competitive cricket since IPL 2021.

The southpaw has been listed at the base price of Rs 2 crore in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction.

