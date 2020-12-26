Surge in Covid recoveries reduced active caseload: MoH

Surge in Covid-19 recoveries has reduced active caseload, says Union Health Ministry

Since the last 29 days, the daily recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases

The exponential rise in Covid-19 recoveries in tandem with lower daily infections has resulted in a consistent decline in India's active caseload, which presently stands at 2,81,667, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The active cases comprise 2.77 per cent of the country's total infections, it said.

India's total number of recovered cases is nearing 97.5 lakh (97,40,108) and the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries are the highest in the world, the ministry said.

The recovery rate has crossed 90 per cent in all states and union territories, it added.

Since the last 29 days, the daily recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases. A total of 22,274 people recovered and were discharged the previous day, the ministry said.

It said 73.56 per cent of the new recovered cases were observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Among these, Kerala reported the highest number of single-day recoveries at 4,506, followed by 1,954 in West Bengal and 1,427 in Maharashtra.

Kerala also reported the highest number of fresh cases at 5,397, followed by 3,431 in Maharashtra and 1,541 in West Bengal.

As many as 251 case fatalities were reported in the country the previous day, the ministry said.

Ten states and UTs account for 85.26 per cent of the new deaths.

Of these, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of fatalities at 71, followed by 31 in West Bengal and 30 in Delhi.

