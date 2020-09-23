Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh in drug probe

Taking the investigation further, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued summons to Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.

However, it is not yet clear when they have been asked to appear at the NCB’s zonal office at Ballard Estate in Nariman Point, where the federal anti-narcotics agency’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) is carrying out investigations into the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and larger Bollywood-drug mafia nexus.

NCB’s Deputy Director (Operations) KPS Malhotra confirmed that the four actors have been issued summons.

The names of the four actors figured during the series of interrogation of various people including Sushant’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, the dozen-odd drug peddlers, Jaya Saha among others.