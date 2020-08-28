Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty appears before CBI for questioning

Actor-model Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the death of actor and her live-in partner Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea appeared before the CBI at the DRDO & IAF guest house in Mumbai on Friday.

Sushant (34) was found dead in his rented duplex accommodation in Mount Blanc building at Carter Road in Bandra on June 14.

Sushant's father Krishna Kishore Singh and his sisters have blamed Rhea, her brother Showik, father Lt Col (retd) Dr Indrajit Chakraborty and mother Sandhya for his death and swindling off Rs 15 crore form his account.

The Mumbai police that registered an accidental death report (ADR) has recorded her statement during the investigations it conducted under Section 174 of the CrPC.

She was then grilled by the Enforcement Directorate after it registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) based on the first information report (FIR) lodged by Singh at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna.

After the Supreme Court transferred the probe to the CBI, the agency has registered an FIR. The CBI team is in Mumbai for nearly a week now investigating the actor's mysterious death.

After this, Rhea is expected to be grilled by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that has stepped in after the drug-angle surfaced. "I will cooperate with all agencies," Rhea had told a TV channel in an interview.