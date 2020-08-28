SSR case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives for CBI questioning

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty appears before CBI for questioning

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 28 2020, 11:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 12:24 ist
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty. Credit: AFP

Actor-model Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the death of actor and her live-in partner Sushant Singh Rajput. 
Rhea appeared before the CBI at the DRDO & IAF guest house in Mumbai on Friday. 

Sushant (34) was found dead in his rented duplex accommodation in Mount Blanc building at Carter Road in Bandra on June 14. 

Also read — Sushant Singh Rajput was the 'greatest' boyfriend; our relationship was like a fairytale: Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant's father Krishna Kishore Singh and his sisters have blamed Rhea, her brother Showik, father Lt Col (retd) Dr Indrajit Chakraborty and mother Sandhya for his death and swindling off Rs 15 crore form his account.

The Mumbai police that registered an accidental death report (ADR) has recorded her statement during the investigations it conducted under Section 174 of the CrPC. 

She was then grilled by the Enforcement Directorate after it registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) based on the first information report (FIR) lodged by Singh at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna. 

Also read — Sushant Singh Rajput case: I will cooperate with the CBI, NCB, says Rhea

After the Supreme Court transferred the probe to the CBI, the agency has registered an FIR. The CBI team is in Mumbai for nearly a week now investigating the actor's mysterious death. 

After this, Rhea is expected to be grilled by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that has stepped in after the drug-angle surfaced. "I will cooperate with all agencies," Rhea had told a TV channel in an interview.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rhea Chakraborty
bollywood
Sushant Singh Rajput
DRDO
CBI
FIR lodged
Enforcement Directorate

What's Brewing

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

Severe or fatal Covid-19 very rare in children: Study

Severe or fatal Covid-19 very rare in children: Study

The Lead: Poetry during the Covid-19 lockdown

The Lead: Poetry during the Covid-19 lockdown

DH Toon | Job crisis: 'We should be scrapping exams'

DH Toon | Job crisis: 'We should be scrapping exams'

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

 