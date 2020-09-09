Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Miranda sent to 14-day judicial custody

Actor-model Rhea Chakraborty's Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's house owner Samuel Miranda, and drug peddlers, Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar, have been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the actor's death case.

Earlier today, the 28-year-old actor Rhea was sent to the Byculla women’s jail. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday. Rhea has been remanded to judicial custody till September 22.

