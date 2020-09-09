SSR case: Rhea's brother, others sent to 14-day custody

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Miranda sent to 14-day judicial custody

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 09 2020, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 14:30 ist
Actor-model Rhea Chakraborty's Showik Chakraborty. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor-model Rhea Chakraborty's Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's house owner Samuel Miranda, and drug peddlers, Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar, have been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the actor's death case. 

Read | Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial custody

Earlier today, the 28-year-old actor Rhea was sent to the Byculla women’s jail. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday. Rhea has been remanded to judicial custody till September 22.

More to follow...

Rhea Chakraborty
Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra
Mumbai

