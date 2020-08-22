SSR case: CBI team reaches actor's Bandra residence

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI team reaches actor's Bandra residence

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 22 2020, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2020, 16:06 ist
The CBI team will reconstruct the crime scene at Rajput's flat, where he was found hanging on June 14, an official said.

The CBI team, which is probing the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, reached the late actor's residence at Bandra here on Saturday afternoon.

The CBI team will reconstruct the crime scene at Rajput's flat, where he was found hanging on June 14, an official said.

The central agency team, along with forensic experts, reached Rajput's residence in Mont Blanc Apartment around 2.30 pm.

The CBI officials and experts of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) arrived in more than seven vehicles.

"Rajput's cook Neeraj and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani also accompanied the CBI team," the official said.

Neeraj was interrogated by the central agency on Friday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput
Mumbai
Bandra

What's Brewing

Gandhi's iconic glasses sold for $340,000 in UK

Gandhi's iconic glasses sold for $340,000 in UK

Scientists create 3D-printed building from soil: Report

Scientists create 3D-printed building from soil: Report

Washington zoo welcomes 'precious' new baby panda

Washington zoo welcomes 'precious' new baby panda

Covid-19 in classroom? Some schools keeping it quiet

Covid-19 in classroom? Some schools keeping it quiet

Bengaluru’s exciting history of free, live music

Bengaluru’s exciting history of free, live music

Why does California have so many wildfires?

Why does California have so many wildfires?

 