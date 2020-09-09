Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty sent to Byculla jail

Actor-model Rhea Chakraborty was sent to the Byculla women’s jail on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old actor, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), was on Tuesday night remanded to judicial custody till 22 September.

However, being evening hours, she could not be shifted to jail.

On Wednesday morning, she was shifted to the Byculla jail from Exchange Building at Ballard Estate, the regional office of the NCB.

Rhea’s bail was rejected by the Metropolitan Magistrate court, however, she is now expected to apply for bail and move the Mumbai city civil and sessions court.

The 28-year-old Rhea was arrested after three days of grilling during which she was jointly interrogated and confronted with three other accused – her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and house help Dipesh Sawant.

Rhea was booked under sections 8, 20, 27, 28, 29 of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Showik, Samuel and Miranda and two other accused - alleged peddlers Abdel Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra will be produced before the magistrate’s court through video-conferencing on Wednesday noon on expiry of their remand.