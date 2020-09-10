SSR case: Court order on Rhea's bail plea tomorrow

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Sessions Court order on Rhea's bail plea on Friday

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Sep 10 2020, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 15:45 ist
Rhea Chakraborty. Credit: PTI

The Mumbai sessions court reserved till Friday the order on the bail application of actor-model Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently in Byculla jail.

Rhea (28), the live-in partner of Sushant Singh Rajput, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), for sourcing and procuring drugs for the late actor.

While advocate Satish Maneshinde appeared for Rhea, the NCB was represented by special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande.  

NCB’s intelligence officer Kiran Babu was also present.

More to follow...

