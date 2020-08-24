Sushant met drug dealer hours before death: Swamy

Sushant Singh Rajput met drug dealer hours before death, claims Subramanian Swamy

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 24 2020, 19:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2020, 21:23 ist
Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. Credit: PTI

Amid hectic ongoing investigations by the CBI, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday came out with a sensational claim.

He said that hours before his death, Sushant Singh Rajput met with a Dubai-linked drug dealer.

“In Sushant case, a Dubai compliant drug dealer Ayash Khan had met Sushant on the day of Sushant’s murder. Why?”, Swamy asked in a tweet.
 

Swamy, a senior politician, said in the tweet, “Like in Sunanda Pushkar case the real give away was what was found in her stomach during post mortem by AIIMS doctors. This was not done for Sridevi or Sushant.”

On the investigations, he said, “If Rhea Chakravarty keeps giving evidence which contradicts her conversation with Mahesh Bhatt then CBI will have no alternative but to arrest her and subject her to  custodial interrogation to get at the truth.”

Meanwhile, the CBI has grilled Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and househelp Dipesh Sawant. Rhea Chakraborty is yet to be summoned by the apex investigative agency.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Subramanian Swamy
Sushant Singh Rajput
Rhea Chakraborty
CBI

What's Brewing

How Dalai Lama traced his teacher Khunu Lama in India

How Dalai Lama traced his teacher Khunu Lama in India

Israeli dig unearths trove of early Islamic gold coins

Israeli dig unearths trove of early Islamic gold coins

US Prez Elections: Donald Trump’s campaign of chaos

US Prez Elections: Donald Trump’s campaign of chaos

Kim Jong-un is in coma, claims ex-South Korean official

Kim Jong-un is in coma, claims ex-South Korean official

The Lead: Actor Gulshan Devaiah introspects his career

The Lead: Actor Gulshan Devaiah introspects his career

 