Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer writes to CBI Director over 'faulty forensic examination'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, has written to the CBI Director raising objections over forensic examination report submitted by AIIMS, calling it “faulty”.

Singh has requested that another forensic team be constituted by CBI so that a “fair and proper” assessment takes place with regard to the contents of post-mortem conducted by Cooper Hospital.

Also read — Nothing 'suspicious' in Rajput's finances that hints at Rhea's involvement: Report

#SushantSinghRajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh writes a letter to CBI Director, raising objections over forensic examination report submitted by AIIMS to CBI & calling it faulty. The letter reads, "Matter needs to be referred to another forensic team to be constituted by CBI." pic.twitter.com/Jlnnusf37C — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

Singh has also claimed he has not received a copy of the AIIMS report in spite of repeatedly asking for it. He added that if the “leaked report” is correct, it amounts to drawing a biased and boastful conclusion from “insufficient evidence”.