Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer writes to CBI Director over 'faulty forensic examination'

SSR kin lawyer writes to CBI head over 'faulty' report

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 07 2020, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 12:50 ist
Sushant Singh Rajput. Credit: PTI Photo

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, has written to the CBI Director raising objections over forensic examination report submitted by AIIMS, calling it “faulty”. 

Singh has requested that another forensic team be constituted by CBI so that a “fair and proper” assessment takes place with regard to the contents of post-mortem conducted by Cooper Hospital.

Also read — Nothing 'suspicious' in Rajput's finances that hints at Rhea's involvement: Report

Singh has also claimed he has not received a copy of the AIIMS report in spite of repeatedly asking for it. He added that if the “leaked report” is correct, it amounts to drawing a biased and boastful conclusion from “insufficient evidence”. 

 

 

 

