Sushant Singh Rajput's death wasn't suicide, but murder: Hospital employee

'It was a murder': Hospital employee on Sushant death

The mortuary servant claimed that he had approached his senior with his observations, but had been told that it would be discussed later

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 26 2022, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 22:25 ist
The 34-year-old actor had been found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Two years after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the high profile case appears to be resurfacing, with new claims emerging about it being a possible murder.

According to a report by ANI, the mortuary servant at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai where the actor's body had been sent for post-mortem has claimed that the 34-year-old's death did not appear to be a suicide.

"When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body, it did not appear to be a case of suicide. There were injury marks on his body," Roopkumar Shah, the mortuary servant, told the agency.

Shah, who has over 28 years of experience, went on to say that there were no marks on Sushant's body that are generally found in hanging cases.

"There were fracture marks on his body," Shah told ANI, adding that he had approached his senior for the same, but had been told that it would be discussed later.

"What to write in the post-mortem report is the doctor's job," Shah further said, adding, "He [Sushant] should get justice."

"Everyone can tell by looking at the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was murdered," he further said.

"If the investigating agency calls me, I will also tell them [the same]," he asserted.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020, following which the post-mortem report stated that the cause of death was asphyxia.

