Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani granted 10-day parole for marriage

A court in Mumbai has rejected the bail application of Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani in a drug case related to the actor's death.
Pithani has been granted 10-day parole for his wedding and he will surrender on July 2.
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Hidden Black scientists proved the polio vaccine worked
30% pay raises can’t stop junior banker exodus in Asia
Covid-19 has brought globalisation to the spotlight
Why is short-sightedness increasing in children?
'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal
DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'