Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani granted 10-day parole for marriage

SSR's flatmate granted 10-day parole for marriage

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 17 2021, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 21:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A court in Mumbai has rejected the bail application of Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani in a drug case related to the actor's death.

Pithani has been granted 10-day parole for his wedding and he will surrender on July 2. 

More to follow...

Sushant Singh Rajput
Mumbai
Maharashtra

