Doctors said Sushant was murdered: Hospital staff

Sushant Singh Rajput's leg was broken, doctors said it was murder: Hospital staff

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 29 2020, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 17:42 ist
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Credit: PTI Photo

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video on Twitter, which was originally aired by News Nation, of a man claiming to be a member of staff at Cooper hospital saying that one of Sushant’s leg was broken when his mortal remains arrived at the hospital.

He is further heard saying that he knew that it was a murder and the marks on the body concurred with what he knew.

He further says that senior doctors who examined the body said that it was clear case of murder but the police declared that Sushant had died by suicide. He also claims that Sushant’s leg was broken and twisted, which the doctors agreed with, but case files do not reflect it.

Also read: Adnan Sami hits out at reports about Sushant Singh Rajput's mental health

The CBI is currently investigating the case and they have interrogated Sushant’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in relation to the case. The Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Board have also been questioning Rhea.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sushant Singh Rajput
CBI
Enforcement Directorate

What's Brewing

Pan-India online event on butterflies in September

Pan-India online event on butterflies in September

Messi transfer is a big opportunity for Barcelona

Messi transfer is a big opportunity for Barcelona

The truth behind 'The Simpsons' Trump death prediction

The truth behind 'The Simpsons' Trump death prediction

China’s missiles warn US aircraft carriers to stay away

China’s missiles warn US aircraft carriers to stay away

 