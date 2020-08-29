Sushant Singh Rajput's leg was broken, doctors said it was murder: Hospital staff

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video on Twitter, which was originally aired by News Nation, of a man claiming to be a member of staff at Cooper hospital saying that one of Sushant’s leg was broken when his mortal remains arrived at the hospital.

He is further heard saying that he knew that it was a murder and the marks on the body concurred with what he knew.

My God!! Listening to news like this breaks my heart a million times...what all they did with my brother. Please, please arrest them!! #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR pic.twitter.com/2fdU0n3lyj — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 29, 2020

He further says that senior doctors who examined the body said that it was clear case of murder but the police declared that Sushant had died by suicide. He also claims that Sushant’s leg was broken and twisted, which the doctors agreed with, but case files do not reflect it.

The CBI is currently investigating the case and they have interrogated Sushant’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in relation to the case. The Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Board have also been questioning Rhea.