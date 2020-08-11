Sushant's sister Mitu Singh appears before ED

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Mitu Singh appears before ED

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Aug 11 2020, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 19:09 ist

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday recorded the statement of Mitu Singh, the sister of  Sushant Singh Rajput.

The family of the late actor has levelled charges of money laundering against his live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

This is for the first time, anyone from Sushant's family joined the ED probe.

Mitu Singh stays in Mumbai and she was the only one from the family to rush to the duplex-flat at Bandra, in which Sushant was found dead.

The ED had so far recorded the statements of Rhea, her brother Showik, their father Indrajit Chakraborty, ex-manager Shruti Mody, her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah,  and Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda, chartered accountant Sandeep Shridhar.

