Sushil Chandra appointed Chief Election Commissioner

Sushil Chandra appointed Chief Election Commissioner

Under him, the Election Commission would hold assembly polls in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 12 2021, 20:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 20:43 ist
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra. Credit: PTI File Photo

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra was on Monday appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner, the Law Ministry said.

According to a statement issued by the Legislative Department of the ministry, Chandra will assume charge on April 13. Incumbent Sunil Arora demits office on Monday.

Chandra was appointed as an election commissioner on February 14, 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

He would demit office on May 14, 2022.

Under him, the Election Commission would hold assembly polls in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

The term of the assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Punjab ends on various dates in March next year.

The term of the Uttar Pradesh assembly ends on May 14 next year.

New assemblies have to be constituted before their five-year term ends.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Election Commission
Sushil Chandra
Chief Election Commissioner

Related videos

What's Brewing

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

 