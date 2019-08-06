Sushma Swaraj passes away following cardiac arrest

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 06 2019, 23:13pm ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2019, 23:44pm ist

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest. following a massive heart attack. 

She was admitted to AIIMS after cardiac arrest and was immediately taken to the emergency ward, where she took her last breath.

RIP Sushma Swaraj: Former EAM passes away at 67

The development came just hours after she congratulated the Narendra Modi government following the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

 

 

In the 2019 general elections, Sushma Swaraj had abstained from contesting as she was recovering from a kidney transplant, while in 2014, she held the position of Minister of External Affairs.

More details awaited

Sushma Swaraj
AIIMS
BJP
Article 370
Cardiac Arrest
Comments (+)
 