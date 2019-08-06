Sushma Swaraj passes away following cardiac arrest

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest. following a massive heart attack.

She was admitted to AIIMS after cardiac arrest and was immediately taken to the emergency ward, where she took her last breath.

RIP Sushma Swaraj: Former EAM passes away at 67

The development came just hours after she congratulated the Narendra Modi government following the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

In the 2019 general elections, Sushma Swaraj had abstained from contesting as she was recovering from a kidney transplant, while in 2014, she held the position of Minister of External Affairs.

More details awaited