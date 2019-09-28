Sushma Swaraj's daughter pays Re 1 coin to Salve

Sushma Swaraj, former external affairs minister, hours before her death had asked Harish Salve, the lawyer who represented India at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, to meet her and collect his fee of Re 1.

On Friday, Sushma's daughter Bansuri fulfilled the promise.

Harish Salve's arguments had gained ICJ's favour and India had got consular access to Jadhav. The ICJ had also directed Pakistan to review the death sentence ordered by a military court.

Salve had charged just Re 1 as fee for the case. On Friday, Swaraj's daughter fulfilled her promise by presenting him Re 1.

Sushma Swaraj's husband, Swaraj Kaushal, who was a former governor of Mizoram, tweeted that their daughter Bansuri Swaraj has presented the one rupee coin to Salve.

He tweeted, "Sushma Swaraj Bansuri has fulfilled your last wish. She called on Mr.Harish Salve and presented the One Rupee coin that you left as fees for Kulbhushan Jadhav's case."