Suspected IED diffused in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama

Security forces on Tuesday diffused a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The suspected IED, fitted with some firecrackers, was detected in a gas cylinder along a road at Chowdary Bagh in the Litter area of the south Kashmir district, they said.
A bomb disposal squad of the police was called to the spot which destroyed the suspected IED, officials said.
