Suspected IED diffused in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama

The suspected IED, fitted with some firecrackers, was detected in a gas cylinder along a road

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 12 2022, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 17:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Security forces on Tuesday diffused a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The suspected IED, fitted with some firecrackers, was detected in a gas cylinder along a road at Chowdary Bagh in the Litter area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

A bomb disposal squad of the police was called to the spot which destroyed the suspected IED, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir
IED

