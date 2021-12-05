Suspended MP steps down as host of Sansad TV show

Suspended MP Priyanka Chaturvedi steps down as host of Sansad TV show

'I believe injustice has been done but as it is considered valid in the eyes of the chair, I must respect it', she wrote in a letter

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 05 2021, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 14:38 ist
Priyanka Chaturvedi. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi stepped down as anchor of 'Meri Kahani' on Sansad TV on Sunday, citing her 'arbitrary suspension' from Parliament.

"After my arbitrary suspension, that has totally disregarded established Parliamentary norms & rules, to stifle my voice, my party's voice inside the chamber, I am unwilling to continue taking space on Sansad TV when my primary oath to the constitution is being denied to me. That this suspension also chose to disregard my parliamentary track record and my contribution beyond the call of duty so as to give a platform to women parliamentarians to share their journey, I believe injustice has been done but as it is considered valid in the eyes of the chair, I must respect it," she wrote in a letter posted on Twitter.

"I believe it is my duty that when today the highest number of women MPs have been suspended in the recorded history of Rajya Sabha for an entire session for speaking up for the people of this country then I need to speak up for them and stand in solidarity for them. Also, not to forget 12 MPs being suspended for an entire session for their conduct in previous session has never happened in parliament's history," she wrote.

