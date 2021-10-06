SVAMITVA Yojna to be implemented at national level: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the initiative to provide property cards to the poor in rural parts of the country will be rolled out across the country.

The SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages for Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Area) scheme has helped the poor get easy access to finance by way of loan against property, Modi said, interacting with the beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh.

Modi said after the successful implementation of the SVAMITVA initiative on a pilot basis in some states, it will be implemented and extended at the national level for ensuring the development of rural areas.

“A lot of energy, time and money is wasted in land-related disputes and legal complications in villages...documentation of a property is a global problem and several countries are facing it,” he said.

The SVAMITVA initiative will give great strength to villagers as it will bring land and property records of villages out from uncertainty and mistrust, he said.

Modi said land documents will not only strengthen the villagers, but also ensure the availability of undisputed land for schools, hospitals, storage and food processing units in villages.

The Prime Minister said SVAMITVA was initially launched on a pilot basis in the villages of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Karnataka.

Till now, property cards for over 22 lakh families have been prepared in these states, while in Madhya Pradesh, they have been given to over 1.70 lakh families in more than 3,000 villages.

The Prime Minister said over the past seven years, the government has been working to make the poor free from dependence on anyone.

“Now, money is being sent directly to the bank accounts of farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for small farming needs,” he said.

Modi said the government was now coming to the poor and empowering them through initiatives such as the Mudra scheme of making finances available to people through loans without collateral.

The Prime Minister said self-help groups and street vendors too have been extended hassle-free loans under various initiatives.

