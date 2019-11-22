Swami Nithyananda: Police scan 60 gadgets for clues

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the allegation of kidnapping and illegal confinement of more than a dozen children at an Ashram associated with controversial self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda is trying to crack into 60 gadgets including iPads and laptops that it seized on Thursday.

One of the officers of the SIT said: "We are trying to extract information from these gadgets. We have sent them to forensic experts and awaiting a report." He said that they are looking for proof of exploitation of children in any manner as has been alleged against Nithyananda and two of his disciples-Harini Chellappan alias Nithya Pranpriyananda and Riddhi Ravikiran alias Nithya Priyatatvananda, who were managing the Ashram in Ahmedabad.

"We are trying to find out who all are associated with the Ashram and their role in running it. Initially, there were 40 students including girls and boys. The Ashram was illegally affiliated with Delhi Public School, East Ahmedabad. There are allegations that children were used to fetching donations for buying land and other things. We are looking into the details of who all donated to the Ashram," said a police officer involved.

In the meanwhile, district education officer served a notice to DPS Friday for illegally allotting land to the Ashram. Sources said that parents of remaining children, said to be 33 at present, have also started arriving to take them back.

On the other hand, two major daughters of the complainant, a resident of Tamil Nadu, went live on Facebook alleging their fathers as "culprit" who is out to defame and frame Nithyananda.