Swami Vivekananda's Chicago speech beautifully showcased Indian culture: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday recalled Swami Vivekananda's famous speech at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, and said its spirit has the potential to create a more just, prosperous and inclusive planet.

Modi tweeted, "Recalling Swami Vivekananda's iconic 1893 speech at Chicago, which beautifully demonstrated the salience of Indian culture. The spirit of his speech has the potential to create a more just, prosperous and inclusive planet."

