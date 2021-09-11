Swami Vivekananda's Chicago speech beautifully showcased Indian culture: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday recalled Swami Vivekananda's famous speech at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, and said its spirit has the potential to create a more just, prosperous and inclusive planet.
Vivekananda's speech, which dwelt at length on Hinduism and Indian culture, had drawn all-round praise and remains resonant.
Modi tweeted, "Recalling Swami Vivekananda's iconic 1893 speech at Chicago, which beautifully demonstrated the salience of Indian culture. The spirit of his speech has the potential to create a more just, prosperous and inclusive planet."
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history
Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’
SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism
20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere
Can Covid shots improve mental health?
Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh
20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims
Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais