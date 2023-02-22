'Swara should have checked fridge first...' says VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi

Swara should have checked fridge first: Sadhvi Prachi

The VHP leader added that Swara Bhasker has always been against the Hindu religion

  • Feb 22 2023, 10:57 ist
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad. Credit: IANS Photo

Actor Swara Bhasker has been at the receiving end of the criticism after she wedded the president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing (Maharashtra), Fahad Ahmad. 

The latest person to criticise her is VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi who said that the Bollywood actor could face the same fate of Shraddha Walker, the 27-year-old who was strangled to death by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala who chopped her body into pieces and kept in the fridge. 

Also Read — Actor Swara Bhasker marries politician Fahad Ahmad

"Probably, Swara Bhasker didn't pay attention to the news of how Shraddha's body was chopped into 35 pieces. She should have seen the fridge once before taking such a big decision. It is her personal choice. I have nothing much to say. But what happened to Shraddha can happen to Swara too," the Hindutva leader was quoted as saying in a report by the Hindustan Times. 

On February 16, Bhasker, known for her work in films like Anaarkali of Aarah, Veere Di Wedding, Nil Battey Sannata and Raanjhanaa, announced the news, triggering a massive debate on social media with Islamic religious scholars questioning the validity of the marriage. 

Swara Bhasker, who has not accepted Islam, married Fahad under the Special Marriage Act which allows Indian nationals to get married irrespective of their faiths.
 

