Swarajability: India's first AI-based job portal for persons with disabilities launched

Swarajability, India's first AI-based job portal for persons with disabilities, was launched to widen their opportunities with tech applications.

Developed in both web and mobile app versions for maximum reach, the platform aids people with disabilities like visual, hearing impairment, and locomotive disorders seeking employment.

Principal Scientific Adviser to the government of India, Prof K Vijay Raghavan had soft-launched (beta-version) Swarajability on Thursday.

While IIT-Hyderabad provided expertise for the Artificial Intelligence component, Visual Quest India is the developer and Youth4Jobs offered its experience in skilling, disability, and job linkages. The project is funded by Kotak Mahindra Bank.

There are about 21 million persons with disabilities in the country. About 70 per cent of them are estimated as either unemployed or underemployed. The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 has put an emphasis on the rights of a person with a disability (PwD) to education and employment.

Though the legislation provides an avenue for PwDs to get skilled and linked to jobs, one major challenge PwDs face is most of the existing job platforms being inaccessible and not customised to their special needs.

The customised job platform is named “Swarajability” as it offers independence to PwDs. The effort using cutting-edge technology allows PwDs from all walks of life to join and explore job opportunities.

Youth are given training that is tailored to their skills and knowledge. It is a one-stop-shop for organisations that want to hire persons with disabilities. Also, it supports NGOs, educational institutions, and governments in their efforts to promote diversity and inclusion, IIT-H said in a statement.

