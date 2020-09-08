Swarup's pioneering works in radio astronomy attained global commendation: PM Modi

PM Modi pays tribute to radio astronomer Govind Swarup

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 08 2020, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 15:41 ist

Paying rich tributes to Govind Swarup, the renowned radio astronomer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described him as an "exceptional scientist" while expressing grief at his death.

"Professor Govind Swarup was an exceptional scientist. His pioneering works in radio astronomy have attained global commendation. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his near and dear ones. This thread gives a glimpse of Professor Swarup's brilliance. Do read," Modi tweeted.

He tagged a thread (on Twitter) by the principal scientific adviser to the government of India on Swarup and urged people to read it.

Swarup died on Monday night in a private hospital in Maharashtra following an illness. He was 91.

A doyen of Indian radio astronomy, he was the founding director of the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA), which is a part of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.

