Aus structures light up with Tricolour for PM’s visit

Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House light up in ‘Tiranga’ colours for PM Modi’s visit

Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during his visit

PTI
PTI, Sydney,
  • May 24 2023, 16:47 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 16:47 ist
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are photographed in front of the sails of the Sydney Opera House illuminated in the colors of the Indian flag in Sydney, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Credit: AP Photo

The Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House here were illuminated with the Indian tricolour to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the iconic landmarks on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during his visit.

The Sydney Harbour Bridge is famous for being the world's largest steel arch bridge. It is an imposing steel arch bridge extending from the Central Business District to the North Shore and offers a spectacular view of the Sydney Opera House and the surrounding area of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The Opera House is Sydney’s best-known landmark. It is a multipurpose performing arts facility. The building also houses restaurants and a professional recording studio. In 2007 the Opera House was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The lighting up of the two landmarks comes a day after Modi was accorded a rock star welcome with a 21,000-strong crowd greeting the Indian leader at a diaspora event in Western Sydney on Tuesday night. The diaspora event was also attended by Prime Minister Albanese.

Earlier, Modi and Albanese met in Sydney on Wednesday for bilateral discussions that deepened the friendship between the two nations.

