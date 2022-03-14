Symbiosis Law School team emerged winners at K K Luthra Moot Court

A team from Symbiosis Law School, Pune comprising Vibhor Chandra, Sonal Jain, Anoushka Das were adjudged the winners of the XVIII K K Luthra memorial moot court, 2022 organised by Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, the University of Delhi between March 7 and 13, 2022.

The team from the Faculty of Law, Jamia Millia Islamia comprising Sehar Rauf, Janvhi Rastogi and Tanya Jaiswal have adjudged the runners-up.

The best speaker of the competition was awarded to Siddharth Srikanth representing the School of Law, Christ Deemed to be University, Bengaluru. The award for the second-best speaker was awarded to Pandit Aradhana Swanand also from the School of Law, Christ Deemed to be University, Bengaluru.

The best memorial was awarded to Jindal Global Law School, O P Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Haryana. The second best memorial was awarded to Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad.

This year’s edition of the competition was rescheduled, owing to the surge of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in January 2022.

Despite the challenges of conducting the moot virtually, Campus Law Centre successfully managed to host 66 teams from a variety of law institutions of repute, including several NLUs and Faculties of Law from across the globe, according to a press release.

The competition also witnessed participation from 11 international teams from esteemed universities such as University of Oxford, Islamic University of Sultan Sharif Ali, Brunei, University of Lusaka, Zambia, Faculty of Law National University Singapore amongst multiple other institutions from Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan etc.

Since 2005, the competition has been organised in the memory of Late K K Luthra, senior advocate, a leading criminal lawyer whose legal career spanned from 1949 till his demise in 1997.

The competition takes his mantle forward in the field of criminal law as being the exclusive criminal law moot court held at an international level in India.

This year's moot problem focused on an appeal revolving around issues, inter alia, murder, the ‘last seen’ theory and circumstantial evidence.

The competition commenced with a welcome address by senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, and was followed by the draw of lots and the exchange of memorials for the preliminary rounds.

The rounds, conducted online on Zoom platform, were judged by eminent lawyers who left no stone unturned in analysing the preparations and the legal acumen of the participants.

The valedictory ceremony was held in the presence of esteemed guests including the Chief Guest Supreme Court judge, Justice S Ravindra Bhat.

The guests of honour included Delhi High Court judges, Justices Najmi Waziri, Justice Yashwant Varma, and Subramonium Prasad. Other dignitaries included Prof (Dr) Alka Chawla, Professor-in-Charge, Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, Dr Meera Luthra, Senior advocates Sidharth Luthra, Geeta Luthra, and Dr Rakesh Khazanchi, Ketaki Goswami, Prof Dr Daksh Lohiya, Assistant. Prof (Dr) Harleen Kaur, Convenor, Moot Court Society, Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi and other faculty members of Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.

