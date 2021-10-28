T20 World Cup: Uttar Pradesh to invoke sedition law against those celebrating Pakistan's victory

Amid uproar over pro-Pakistan slogans after the T20 World Cup match in which India lost, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that sedition law would be invoked against those celebrating the victory of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, six persons, including a private school teacher in Rajasthan's Udaipur and three engineering students from Kashmir who were studying in Agra in Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested for allegedly posting objectionable messages on social media or raising anti-national slogans after Pakistan's victory.

Uttar Pradesh Police said seven persons have been booked in five cases in districts of Agra, Bareily, Badaun and Sitapur for making remarks against the country after the match on October 24. Out of them, five have been arrested, the police said on its Twitter handle.

Two more persons were detained by Jammu and Kashmir police, taking the number of detainees to eight in the case of pro-Pakistani slogans raised by some people in Samba district after the match.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had earlier registered two cases under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against some medical students living in hostels at the Government Medical College in Karan Nagar in Srinagar and SKIMS Soura.

