Celebrated Pak win in UP? You'll be booked for sedition

T20 World Cup: Uttar Pradesh to invoke sedition law against those celebrating Pakistan's victory

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 28 2021, 08:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 08:24 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid uproar over pro-Pakistan slogans after the T20 World Cup match in which India lost, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that sedition law would be invoked against those celebrating the victory of Pakistan. 

Meanwhile, six persons, including a private school teacher in Rajasthan's Udaipur and three engineering students from Kashmir who were studying in Agra in Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested for allegedly posting objectionable messages on social media or raising anti-national slogans after Pakistan's victory. 

Also read: T20 WC: Rajasthan teacher who celebrated Pakistan's victory against India arrested

Uttar Pradesh Police said seven persons have been booked in five cases in districts of Agra, Bareily, Badaun and Sitapur for making remarks against the country after the match on October 24. Out of them, five have been arrested, the police said on its Twitter handle.

Two more persons were detained by Jammu and Kashmir police, taking the number of detainees to eight in the case of pro-Pakistani slogans raised by some people in Samba district after the match.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had earlier registered two cases under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against some medical students living in hostels at the Government Medical College in Karan Nagar in Srinagar and SKIMS Soura.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh
T20 World Cup
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021
India News
sedition law

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

US issues first passport with 'X' gender marker

US issues first passport with 'X' gender marker

NASA sending four astronauts to ISS on October 31

NASA sending four astronauts to ISS on October 31

11 years: That's how much time we have to fix climate

11 years: That's how much time we have to fix climate

Pegasus judgment to be landmark decision

Pegasus judgment to be landmark decision

These companies belong to the trillion-dollar club

These companies belong to the trillion-dollar club

Misuse against Covid risks undermining ivermectin use

Misuse against Covid risks undermining ivermectin use

Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough?

Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough?

Bearing fruit: Custard apples bring joy to Latur farmer

Bearing fruit: Custard apples bring joy to Latur farmer

 