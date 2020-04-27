Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi not an absconder: Lawyer

Controversial Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad Khandalwi is not an absconder and he has responded to three notices issued by Delhi Police following the controversial religious gathering here that is linked to a number of Covid-19 cases, his lawyer Fuzail Ayyubi said on Monday.

It was wrong to say that Maulana Saad is an absconder as he has responded to all three notices issued by Delhi Police. Searches were also conducted at his residence in the presence of his son.

Ayyubi said whenever Delhi Police summon him, Maulana Saad would appear before the investigation team.

Maulana Saad faces a case for the religious gathering held at the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in mid-March against the orders of the Delhi government. Delhi Police has slapped the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a money laundering case against Saad and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).