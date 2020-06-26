Tablighi Jamaat: SC to take up plea against blacklisting of foreigners

The Supreme Court on Friday sought to know the stance of the Centre on a plea questioning blacklisting and cancellation of visas of about 2500 members of Tablighi Jamaat from 35 countries.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna asked the petitioner Maulana Ala Hadrami, a resident of Indonesia, and others to serve the copy of the petition with the Union government.

The court decided to take up the matter, concerning four petitions, including a pregnant woman, on Monday.

The petitioners, who were led by senior advocates Salman Khurshid and C U Singh, questioned the validity of the press release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 2 and June 4, blacklisting 2500 people for 10 years from travelling to the country for participating in Tablighi Jamaat activities.

They said subsequent seizing of their passports without affording them opportunity of hearing is an affront not only to their right to life and liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution but also to the rudimentary principle of natural justice.

The petitioners asked the court to declare the move as arbitrary and unconstitutional, reinstate their visas and allow them to return to their respective countries.

Over thousands of members, including foreigners, participated in Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin in Delhi in the month of March. Hundreds of them were subsequently found to be infected with coronavirus.